/14 killed in chopper crash in Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura

A helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura on Sunday, killing 14 people on board, reported Saudi state news agency. The chopper is said to have belonged to Aramco, a Saudi oil giant.
(This is a developing story)
The chopper is said to have belonged to Aramco, a Saudi oil giant.
A helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura on Sunday, killing 14 people on board, reported Saudi state news agency. The chopper is said to have belonged to Aramco, a Saudi oil giant.
(This is a developing story)