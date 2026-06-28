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14 killed in chopper crash in Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 18:03 IST | Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 18:03 IST
14 killed in chopper crash in Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura

Chopper crash in Saudi Arabia

Story highlights

The chopper is said to have belonged to Aramco, a Saudi oil giant.

A helicopter crashed in Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura on Sunday, killing 14 people on board, reported Saudi state news agency. The chopper is said to have belonged to Aramco, a Saudi oil giant.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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