/Sikkim tunnel collapse: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations underway to save 5 trapped workers

The death toll in an under-construction tunnel collapse in Sikkim’s Namchi district has gone up to 20 even as rescue operations are underway to save five more workers who are trapped. The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) said that they are working in close coordination with the district administration, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, local authorities and other emergency agencies to support the rescue operations. In addition, a special rescue team from DG Mines-Safety reached the site. Tamang said that the tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey caved in after a landslide.

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According to workers, a huge blast-like sound from inside the tunnel after landslide.” Rangpo Fire and Emergency Services personnel pushed inside but retreated after encountering toxic fumes and lethal oxygen levels. Several rescuers fell ill during the attempt. According to preliminary reports, methane gas had accumulated around 1.5 kilometres inside the tunnel. The gas is believed to have naturally come from underground strata or rock formations disturbed by the landslide.

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