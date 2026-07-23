President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 23) made Saudi Arabia's normalisation of ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords a condition for implementing a landmark civilian nuclear deal between Washington and Riyadh.

The agreement to establish a civilian nuclear programme in Saudi Arabia "will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The US president stressed that Saudi Arabia would not be permitted to enrich nuclear material under the agreement, which would be limited to non-military uses.

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“The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have,” he said.

The United States brokered the Abraham Accords during Trump's first term as part of efforts to strengthen ties between Israel and Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia held tentative discussions on normalising relations with Israel in 2023. However, the kingdom halted the talks after the Gaza war began.

Riyadh has maintained that it will not recognise Israel without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Trump's remarks came a day after Washington and Riyadh announced a landmark agreement to create a civilian nuclear programme in Saudi Arabia. Critics, however, have raised concerns that the deal could open the way for uranium enrichment and trigger an atomic arms race.

The development comes as the United States remains engaged in an escalating war with Iran that has spilt into wider parts of West Asia, including Saudi Arabia. The White House has repeatedly said the war aims to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran, however, has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for energy production.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco have signed the Abraham Accords, establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties with Israel. Sudan is the fourth country involved in the agreement but has yet to formalise relations.

Non-Arab Kazakhstan, which already recognises Israel, agreed to join the Abraham Accords last November.