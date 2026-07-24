/Trump warns Iran has 'evil intentions', vows it will 'never' get nuclear weapons

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jul 23) reiterated that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, saying the United States was doing "extremely well" as tensions with Tehran continued to escalate.

Speaking at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Washington, DC, while unveiling his Ratepayer Protection Pledge, Trump said Iran was not yet ready for any meaningful engagement and accused it of harbouring "evil intentions."

Trump blames predecessors for Iran's might

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"We're doing very well against the Islamic Republic of Iran—we're doing extremely well. They would like to do something, but I say they're not ready yet. They need more of the same. They've got some evil intentions. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

He further asserted that Iran should not even be allowed to contemplate acquiring nuclear weapons. "We cannot let them even think about having nuclear weapons, and that is exactly what is happening. They will never have a nuclear weapon. This should've been done by other American Presidents or other countries. It didn't have to be us, but if we don't do it nobody else will. I will, and nobody else has the capability to do it," he said.

Trump takes credit for US military

The US president also praised the strength of the American military, saying it had been built during his first term and was now being deployed more extensively than he had anticipated. "We are using it (the military) a little more than we thought," Trump said, while also referring to Venezuela and oil production, adding that the United States had "paid for that war many times over."

CENTCOM claims naval blockade success

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had intensified maritime operations against Iran. According to CENTCOM, since resuming its naval blockade against Iran nine days ago, US forces have redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one vessel to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Iran claims retaliatory strikes

The remarks came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army claimed to have carried out retaliatory strikes on US military infrastructure in Kuwait and Jordan.

According to the Iranian claim, the attacks targeted key air defence systems, logistics depots and drone facilities. The claims could not be independently verified.

Rubio warns Iran of further consequences

Also on Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Tehran would continue to face severe consequences for its actions.

Rubio said Iran would continue to "pay a very heavy price" and described President Trump's approach as "a head for an eye." He accused Tehran of repeatedly failing to honour agreements and indicated that Washington would maintain pressure until Iran was prepared to negotiate a deal.