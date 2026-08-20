/North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile as US-South Korea drills continue

North Korea on Thursday (Aug 20) launched a suspected ballistic missile amid ongoing joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, Japan’s prime minister’s office said. “North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow,” the Japanese prime minister’s office said in a brief statement.

South Korea’s military also said Pyongyang had fired an unidentified projectile towards the East Sea, according to Yonhap News Agency. The launch came as US and South Korean forces continued the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises on the Korean Peninsula. The drills are due to end on Friday, having been shortened from 11 days to 5 days.

US President Donald Trump had earlier reduced the duration of the exercises, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The launch was North Korea’s latest weapons test, coming less than a week after Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile on August 12.

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North Korea calls drills ‘hostile’

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Wednesday that ties between Kim and Trump remained “excellent”, but claimed Washington’s policy towards Pyongyang had not changed.

“We are paying greater attention to the reality that joint military exercises between the US and South Korea have continued and are still ongoing, and this is an unmistakable expression of hostility toward North Korea,” Kim said.

Her comments came as Washington and Seoul continued their military exercises, which Pyongyang has long opposed, describing them as preparations for an invasion.

Seoul pushes for US-North Korea talks

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Thursday said direct talks between the US and North Korea would be a critical first step towards stopping Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.