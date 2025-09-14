/Surely Tomorrow: Park Seo Joon and Won Ji-an's rom-com to stream on Prime Video

Alert all the k-drama fans! Park Seo Joon and Won Ji-an upcoming romance comedy Surely Tomorrow is set to drop across the world. On Friday, Amazon Prime announced the show's launch.

A charming new Korean romance series starring Park Seo-jun (Itaewon Class, The Marvels, Jinny’s Kitchen) and Won Ji-an (Squid Game S2-3, HeartBeat, D.P.), will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, with new episodes dropping weekly.

''Would love be sweeter the second time around?#SurelyTomorrow, starring #ParkSeoJun and #WonJiAn, is coming soon on Prime Video,'' the announcement post on X reads. However, the makers have not shared exact released date yet.

What is Surely Tomorrow about?

Surely Tomorrow follows the intertwined lives of Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo-jun) and Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an). The pair first fell in love in their early twenties, only to part ways. They reunited in their late twenties and gave romance another chance, but once again went their separate paths. Years later, fate brings them together unexpectedly—Kyeong-do, now a journalist covering a sensational scandal, and Ji-woo, the wife of the man at the center of it. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter.

Directed by Lim Hyun-ook (King the Land, Reflection of You) and written by Yu Young-ah (Thirty-Nine, Divorce Attorney Shin), the series blends heartfelt storytelling with a touch of nostalgia, capturing the bittersweet journey of love, loss, and second chances.