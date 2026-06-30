/BigHit takes legal action after GPS tracker is found on South Korean boy group CORTIS' vehicle

South Korean boy band and junior group of BTS and TXT, CORTIS, are grabbing headlines as reports of their agency, BigHit, vow to take strict legal action after discovering that a GPS tracking device had been attached to one of the rookie group's vehicles, revealing sensitive information of their personal and professional lives. Let's delve in to know more details.

CORTIS' agency takes legal action

BigHit shared on Weverse that it regularly files criminal complaints based on round-the-clock monitoring and reports submitted by fans. We will pursue every available legal measure without any settlement or leniency. The agency also revealed multiple privacy violations, including an incident in which a GPS tracking device was allegedly attached to the group CORTIS' vehicle.

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The agency will take legal action against individuals accused of selling flight information and posting malicious comments targeting CORTIS. As per the report of Korea JoongAng Daily, the agency has mentioned that some obsessive fans allegedly attached a small GPS tracking device to a car used by CORTIS during the group's recent visit to Paris. They then allegedly hired local vehicles and drivers to track where the group was going, including private, undisclosed activities.

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Moreover, some are also accused of trespassing into private venues, including the parking lot of the group's accommodations, and waiting for the members to later follow them. There were also attempts to photograph members while they were sleeping or resting at airport lounges and aboard flights, as well as approaching them without permission.

All about CORTIS

CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES. The group consists of five members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, among others. This is the newest pop band introduced to the audience after a gap of six years since TXT and twelve years since BTS made their debut.