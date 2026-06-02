/BTS and TXT's junior group CORTIS announces debut concert tour- all details inside

South Korean boy band CORTIS, the newest group of Big Hit agency and junior to renowned groups including BTS and TXT, have announced their first-ever concert tour, marking a major milestone in their career. The five-member group announced it via Weverse. Let's delve in to know more details of the concert.

Concert name of CORTIS and more details

Agency Big Hit took to the official account of X and shared the announcement of the concert of CORTIS, much to the excitement of fans. Along with the poster of the group, the statement read the concert name, '2026 CORTIS TOUR <PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN>'. The poster also showcased all the tour dates and the cities they will be performing.

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CORTIS will embark on its first tour, titled “Put Your Phone Down", and perform in nine regions around the world, including the United States, Canada and Japan. The tour will begin with two concerts in Korea's Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 18 and 19, followed by shows in Toronto on Aug. 4; New York on Aug. 6; Atlanta on Aug. 8; Irving, Texas, on Aug. 11; Los Angeles on Aug. 13; and San Francisco on Aug. 15.

CORTIS will then come back to Korea for two concerts at the Hwajeong Gymnasium in central Seoul in time for the first anniversary of its debut, after which the quintet will hold three performances in Kanagawa, Japan, from Sept. 4 to 6. Before the North American leg of the tour, Cortis will perform at the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival on Aug. 1 as the only K-pop boy band to do so this year.

Netizens' reaction

Fans took to the comment section expressing their views, and one user wrote, 'I'll be waiting for you in Thailand in 2027.' Please come visit my country and enjoy Pad Thai, Tom Yum Goong, and Mango Sticky Rice. We can’t wait to see you here!"

Another X user wrote, “It's not about presence; it's about exclusivity... like 'I'm here but you're not.'”

“Korean, American, Japanese and Canadian fans better put the fucking phone down, 'cause ain't no way they made the tour name like that just for y'all to violate,” wrote the third user.

All about CORTIS

CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase 'COLOUR OUTSIDE THE LINES'. The group consists of five members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, among others. This is the newest pop band introduced to the audience after a gap of six years since TXT and twelve years since BTS made their debut.