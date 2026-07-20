/'AI FINRA': Trump administration weighs a watchdog that vets AI models before release

The United States may be about to get its first real artificial intelligence regulator — and it would be built the way Wall Street polices itself. According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration is considering creating an independent watchdog to vet the safety of advanced AI models before they reach the public, modelled on FINRA, the body that oversees America's brokers.

What Is Being Proposed

The proposal, developed with the help of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, would establish an independent regulatory agency for AI that reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission — the same structure FINRA uses for the securities industry. The plan is currently under review by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

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The mechanics, as reported: frontier AI labs would submit their most capable models for a thirty-day review before release, with experts screening for three categories of risk — cyber weapons capability, biological weapons capability, and deception. Participation would begin voluntarily, with the possibility of becoming mandatory once testing protocols prove themselves.

Why Now

The push comes after Silicon Valley leaders complained about the ad-hoc nature of recent US government moves to slow the release of cutting-edge AI systems. For the labs, unpredictable intervention is worse than regulation: a known 30-day process beats a surprise restriction landing mid-launch. What the industry is buying with its cooperation is predictability.

The politics are strikingly unified. The administration's plan aligns with policy recommendations published days earlier by Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis — recommendations publicly praised by Microsoft's Satya Nadella, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Elon Musk, men who agree on almost nothing else in the AI race.

What The FINRA Model Actually Means

FINRA is a peculiar American invention: a self-regulatory organisation funded by the industry it polices, operating under government oversight. Applied to AI, that means the labs themselves would likely fund and staff their own watchdog, with the SEC above it. The advantages are real — industry insiders have the expertise to evaluate frontier models, and a dedicated body can move faster than Congress. The critique writes itself too: the foxes would be building the henhouse inspection regime.

Sceptics have already noted the gaps. A voluntary review of models the labs choose to submit is not a safety guarantee, and key questions remain unanswered — what the assessments would actually test, how the agency would be funded, and what role the SEC would truly play. Policy analysts have argued a 30-day screen, however rigorous, cannot resolve the deeper problem of capabilities that emerge after deployment.

The Global Context

The proposal lands in a remarkable ten-day stretch in which the world's three power centres each revealed their theory of AI governance. Brussels used competition law to force Google's Android open to rival AI assistants and threatened Meta with a $12 billion fine over addictive design. Beijing launched WAICO, an intergovernmental AI governance body with 29 founding countries, headquartered in Shanghai. And Washington, characteristically, is reaching for a market-native answer: industry-funded self-regulation with a federal backstop.