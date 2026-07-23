/Law & Order sees a new change for season 26! James Badge Dale steps in as Reid Scott prepares to exit

American crime show Law & Order is grabbing headlines as the upcoming season, ie, season 26, is going through a major revamp. The TV series, which has seen Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley since season 23, is set to leave the long-running show, with James Badge Dale as the new member. Let's delve in to know the main reason behind Reid's exit.

Reid Scott to be replaced by James Badge Dale?

It seems like season 26 is going through a major change, and Detective Theo Walker will be getting a new partner, as per the Deadline report. Reid Scott, who played the role of Detective Vincent Riley will be reportedly replaced with actor James Badge Dale as senior detective.

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The same report suggests that Scott is going to be in a few episodes during which Riley will be written out. It is also mentioned that it is said to be Scott's choice to be out of the show due to the series filming in New York, and his character won't be killed off.

For the unversed, Reid Scott played Senior Detective Vincent Riley on Law & Order, joining the cast in Season 23. Another role he is best known for is Dan Egan in Veep (2012–2019). Reid has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel as Gordon Ford in the final seasons of the acclaimed comedy-drama (2022–2023).

Who is James Badge Dale?

James Badge Dale is an American actor known for playing law enforcement and military roles in shows like 24 and The Pacific and movies like The Departed. Born in New York City, he is the son of choreographer Grover Dale and actress Anita Morris. He made his acting debut as a child in the 1990 movie adaptation of Lord of the Flies.