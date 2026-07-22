/'You're too late!' Zendaya's playful reply to fan's marriage proposal at Spider-Man event goes viral

Zendaya has taken over the internet with her quick-witted response after a fan proposed to her during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day event in Mexico City on Monday. The viral moment took place when the actor greeted the photographers on the red carpet, and someone from the crowd shouted, "Will you marry me, please?"

Zendaya's three words reply

Following the proposal, Zendaya immediately burst into laughter and replied, "You're too late!" The comeback drew cheers from those present, and videos of the interaction soon spread across social media.

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Many also saw it as an acknowledgement of her marriage to longtime partner and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. The details about their private wedding are still under wraps.

Also Read: Law Roach reveals Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married

When Tom Holland confirmed the wedding

Holland recently confirmed his wedding to Zendaya during an interview with Esquire. Reacting to the AI-generated wedding images that went viral online, he joked that his family never mistook them for real because "they were all there."

He did not reveal anything further about the ceremony.

Additionally, he also spoke about his relationship with Zendaya, and added, "Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else."

The actor went on to describe Zendaya as the most important person in his life. "So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

Zendaya and Holland's love story

The on-screen couple's off-screen love story has been a topic of conversation for a long time. Zendaya and Holland first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where they played MJ and Peter Parker, respectively. While at that time they denied any romantic involvement, the couple's relationship was reportedly confirmed in 2021 after paparazzi photos showed them kissing inside a car.