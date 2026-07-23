/Chadwick Boseman's brothers file court petition over administration of actor's estate

Nearly six years after Chadwick Boseman's death, the late Black Panther actor is back in the headlines for a different reason. The Hollywood star's estate has become the centre of a legal dispute. His brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, have petitioned a Los Angeles court to remove his widow Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman as the administrator of his estate.

Details of petition filed by Chadwick Boseman's brothers

Kevin and Derrick Boseman have alleged that Ledward had not properly distributed the Black Panther actor's assets in the six years since his death in August 2020. As per ABC News, the petition was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday; the brothers have stated that since the actor's death in 2020, Ledward, who inherited 50% of her late husband's estate and was appointed as administrator, "never fully distributed" the remaining 50% of his estate, despite a 2022 probate order requiring her to do so.

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According to the petition, because Chadwick Boseman did not leave behind a will when he died, 50% of his estate passed to Ledward, while his parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman inherited 25% each. The brothers allege that this has caused "ongoing harm" to their parents. In addition, the brothers also requested that Ledward be removed as estate administrator and replaced by a private professional fiduciary and forensic accountant in order to investigate any alleged estate mismanagement and "any unaccounted-for assets".