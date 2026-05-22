/Trump’s top US intelligence official Tulsi Gabbard resigns

Tulsi Gabbard, US President Donald Trump’s top US intelligence official, is reportedly resigning from her post. The Director of National Intelligence cited her husband’s health as the reason for the decision. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30.

The report added that she is leaving her position to support her husband through his battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

In her former resignation letter, posted on X, she said that she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

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“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

According to a Fox News report, Gabbard informed Trump about her resignation during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday (May 22).

Speaking about her husband, she wrote, “Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage - standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns, and now my service in this role. His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

Gabbard said that while significant progress had been made at the ODNI in improving transparency and restoring integrity within the intelligence community, important work still remained. She added that she was fully committed to ensuring a smooth and comprehensive transition in the coming weeks to avoid any disruption in leadership or momentum for the team.