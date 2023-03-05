Prince Harry praises his wife Meghan Markle, calls her an 'exceptional human being'

Prince Harry recently sat down with Dr Gabor Maté, who specialises in childhood development, trauma, and addiction, for a chat. With Dr Mate, Harry discussed his recently released memoir, 'Spare', his mental health struggles and a lot more. Harry's book garnered a lot of attention, especially for the shocking revelations he made about his royal life and mental health struggles among other things.

Praises his wife Meghan Markle for saving him:



During the discussion, Harry credited his wife Meghan for ''saving him'' and changing his life. "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," he said, before adding, "But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself."



Adding further, Harry said he felt free after the release of his memoir 'Spare' as he called Meghan an ''exceptional human being.''



"My partner is an exceptional human being and I'm eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she has been able to give me," he continued.



Harry has previously revealed that it was Meghan who motivated him to seek therapy. In his book, the Duke revealed the incident that prompted him to seek therapy.

Recalling the heated conversation with his wife Meghan, Harry shares that Meghan did something that he "took the wrong way" due to a cultural difference and a language barrier.



"I was also just overly sensitive that night. I thought, Why’s she having a go at me? I snapped at her and spoke to her harshly and cruelly," Harry wrote before adding, "As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, and the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause."

Dr. Mate diagnosed Prince Harry with three mental health disorders:

During the interviews, they both talked about many different things about Harry's life, from his childhood trauma to Princess Diana's death among other things. And on the basis of Harry's book and what he shared during the talk, Dr Mate diagnosed the Duke with four mental health disorders including - attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety. Prince Harry later admitted that he has been diagnosed with PTSD in the past.

Meghan and Harry asked to vacate the Frogmore Cottage:

In his book, Harry has revealed many dark secrets about his royal life, from his fight with his brother Prince William and other royal family members to drugs and much more.



Meanwhile, recently many sources revealed that King Charles has asked Meghan and Harry to vacate the Frogmore

Cottage, which was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen.