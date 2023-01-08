Prince Harry reveals ‘cruel’ fight with Meghan led him to therapy

Addressing the matter, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote via US Weekly: "Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. "For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy,"



Harry shares that Meghan did something that he "took the wrong way" due to a cultural difference and a language barrier.



"I was also just overly sensitive that night. I thought, Why’s she having a go at me? I snapped at her and spoke to her harshly and cruelly," Harry wrote before adding, "As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, and the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause."



After a gap of 15 minutes, the couple, who share son Archie and daughter Lilibet, finally talked about the heated exchange in their bedroom.



"She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that, 'she would never stand for being spoken to like that'. 'I nodded'. She wanted to know where it came from," Harry wrote.



In the book, he also revealed that Meghan said she would never tolerate anything like this ever again in the future.



"Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman?" Did you overhear adults speaking that way when you were growing up? Meghan asked Harry, who replied, "Yes."



"She wasn’t going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect. She laid it all out, super-clear," wrote Harry.



Furthermore, Harry stated that his anger definitely came from deep inside and after this incident, he finally went for therapy.



"It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job," Harry explained before revealing that William also asked him to go to therapy.



In his book, Harry has revealed many dark secrets about his royal life, from his fight with his brother Prince William and other royal family members to drugs and much more.