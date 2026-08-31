/KATSEYE’s Sophia Laforteza steps back from European Tour, HYBE x Geffen shares update

KATSEYE fans will have to wait a little longer to see Sophia Laforteza back on stage with the group. Sophia Laforteza will miss KATSEYE’s upcoming UK and European tour dates as she continues her temporary break from group activities. HYBE x Geffen confirmed it with an official statement to the fans.

Sophia to step back from upcoming tour

In an update shared on August 30, HYBE X Geffen Records confirmed that the Filipina singer will not participate in the group's upcoming shows from September 1-17. The label shared, "Sophia is focusing on her well-being, and the company remains fully committed to providing her with all the support and resources needed."

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The statement further reads, "We sincerely ask for EYEKONS' warm understanding, as our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artists. We will share further updates as they become available. Please continue to send your love, warmth, and support to Sophia and KATSEYE."



Sophia later addressed EYEKONS herself via Instagram stories and stated, “I can't express it for you all,” before adding that she has to remind herself that her health and mental well-being should come first. "You can't from an empty cup. It is important to care for yourself", Sophia wrote.

Fans' reaction to Sophia stepping back from tour

Soon after the announcement, fans reacted to it and flooded the comment section expressing disappointment but wishing her speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Katseye is bigger than that ONE member, Sophia. Four is fine too. Come back when she is ready to work. Show up no matter up.”

Another user wrote, "Sounds like her mom said no. It's not a bad thing parents should step in appropriately because Sophia is the type to work herself to death."