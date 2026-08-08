KATSEYE is facing another change to its lineup as leader and member of the group, Sophia Laforteza temporarily has stepped back from group activities to focus on her mental health and wellness. The announcement comes around six months after fellow member Manon Bannerman also took a hiatus, making Sophia the second member to step away this year.

KATSEYE faces another challenge over Sophia's hiatus

The music label HYBE said Laforteza has been receiving "the utmost support" and consulting medical professionals and has been advised to dedicate time to "extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery". " While Sophia herself is eager to perform alongside her members, the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our artists will always remain our highest priority," the statement said, noting that her condition will be reassessed in September.

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In a separate statement, Laforteza wrote on Instagram: "Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first. I'm realising that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

She further added, "It means more to me than I could ever say. I promise I'm going to work as hard as I can to get through this, heal properly, and come back stronger." In her statement, Laforteza also emphasised that she will work hard to continue healing. Katseye is currently booked to make their Tonight Show debut on August 12, following multiple summer appearances, including the 88rising Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles on August 8.

Netizens' reaction to Sophia's hiatus announcement

Soon after the announcement, fans took to the comment section to express their views and wish for Sophia's recovery. One user wrote, "I feel like the break has to do with her adhd acting up. I genuinely hope she gets better soon, adhd gets so rough to deal with but im so glad sophia is prioritising her health and taking a break !! I love you sophia."

Another user wrote, "Sophia is now on hiatus too. Please rest well Sophia."

"How did it feel to wake up and see the notification that now Sophia will be on hiatus", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Sophia was so busy protecting her katseye members' peace that she forgot to protect her own. Our beautiful and selfless leader, please take the time to heal and remember that your own well-being matters just as much."