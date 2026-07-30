/The Yellow Diary set to tour 15 Indian cities with ‘In Case We Forget’

Indie band The Yellow Diary is set to hit the road with the ‘In Case We Forget’ India Tour, their biggest India tour to date. Travelling across 15 cities between August and October, the tour kicks off in Bangalore on August 29 before making its way across the country.

From Marz and Buniyaad to Roz Roz, Kahe Kahe, Rab Raakha and Mujhe Mere Naam Se, every era of The Yellow Diary has given fans songs they've held close long after they first heard them. With the In Case We Forget India Tour, those fan favourites now come together with the band's newest music in one live show.

One of the biggest highlights of the tour is that, for the first time, fans will get to hear all nine of the band's newest songs performed live together. The band has also put together a completely new set for the tour, featuring fresh arrangements, a few surprises along the way, and a seamless blend of their newest music with the songs audiences have been singing along to for years.

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The tour also brings the band to cities fans have been asking for over the years. Ahmedabad and Kolkata finally join the routing, alongside Lucknow, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur and Dehradun, allowing The Yellow Diary to perform for audiences they've long wanted to visit.

Speaking about the tour, The Yellow Diary said, "You know when something really fun happens, and you can't wait to tell your friends? That's exactly what this tour feels like to us. In Case We Forget is our way of sharing this chapter with our TYD family. It'll be the first time we're performing all nine songs together live, and it's been really exciting to figure out how the new music and the songs people have been singing with us for years can all come together as one experience. We honestly can't wait to get back on the road and share it with everyone."

The tour follows a milestone year for the band, which saw them perform 60+ shows across India while crossing 150 million streams across their catalogue. As they take In Case We Forget across the country, the tour marks the beginning of another exciting chapter one that brings together a decade of music, a brand-new live show and the fans who've been part of the journey from the very beginning.

In Case We Forget India Tour Dates are as follows:

August 29 - Bangalore

September 11 - Gurgaon

September 12 - Jaipur

September 18 - Indore

September 19 -Bhopal

September 25 -Nagpur

September 26 - Ahmedabad

October 3 - Hyderabad

October 4 - Pune

October 10 - Kolkata

October 23 - Chandigarh

October 24 - Dehradun

About The Yellow Diary

The Yellow Diary is a five-piece pop-rock band known for blending thought-provoking poetry with a modern, genre-defying sound. Comprising Rajan Batra, Himonshu Parikh, Harshvardhan Gadhvi, Stuart DaCosta and Sahil Shah, the band has built a distinctive identity through emotionally resonant songwriting and immersive live performances.