/'Sansad Chalo' march: Sonam Wangchuk writes to Safdarjung Hospital seeking discharge to join parliament protest

Reformer Sonam Wangchuk has written to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital seeking permission for his discharge, expressing his desire to join the march to the parliament. In a written appeal submitted to hospital authorities on Monday morning (July 20), the activist affirmed that their health indicators have stabilised and requested permission to participate in the demonstration scheduled to coincide with the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Tensions surrounding the high-stakes "Sansad Chalo" march escalated today as a prominent activist under medical care formally requested temporary discharge from hospital custody to join thousands of demonstrators advancing toward Parliament House.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the march to the Parliament - Sansad Chalo, this morning," the note read.

The request comes amidst a massive security buildup across the national capital. Delhi Police have set up multi-layered barricades around Jantar Mantar, Central Vista, and key access roads into the New Delhi district to block any unauthorised marches toward the parliamentary enclave. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain enforced, strictly prohibiting assemblies of five or more people outside designated sites.

While organisers insist the march is intended as a peaceful democratic demonstration calling for accountability and education reforms, authorities have maintained a zero-tolerance stance regarding perimeter breaches near Parliament Street. Medical administrators at the hospital have not yet publicly confirmed whether the activist’s discharge request will be approved, citing strict health protocols and safety mandates tied to high-profile preventive detentions.

As proceedings in both Houses commence, all eyes remain on central Delhi, where police barricades and gathering crowds continue to signal a tense standoff between government authorities and demonstrating groups.