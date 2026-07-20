Reformer Sonam Wangchuk remains under round-the-clock medical evaluation and active intervention at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital following his prolonged hunger strike. In a formal health update issued by the hospital on Monday (July 20), authorities confirmed that while his core vital parameters remain stable, his blood parameters continue to warrant close clinical supervision due to the systemic effects of prolonged fasting.

The decision to maintain intensive monitoring follows joint clinical assessments conducted by senior medical teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. According to the joint medical evaluation, sustained medical management and uninterrupted clinical observation are vital to facilitate early detection and swift therapeutic management of any potential health complications that may arise during his recovery.

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Wangchuk, who was transferred to the facility from his protest site at Jantar Mantar, is currently being managed by a specialised, multidisciplinary team of experts across multiple clinical domains. Hospital officials emphasised that all necessary supportive medical care is actively being provided to ensure his physical stabilisation and complete clinical safety.