/Bigg Boss unveils star-studded host lineup with Salman Khan, Mohanlal and more

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of 'Bigg Boss 20', as the reality franchise gears up for its sixth edition across India. Joining Salman in the host lineup are Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Nagarjuna (Telugu), Kichcha Sudeepa (Kannada), and Mohanlal (Malayalam), while former India captain Sourav Ganguly will make his debut as the host of the Bangla edition.

Bigg Boss set to return

For the first time, the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla editions of 'Bigg Boss' will roll out simultaneously, beginning in September, as per the press release.

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Marking the milestone, JioStar has unveiled 'India's Bigg Reality', a coffee-table book that traces the journey of the reality franchise over the last two decades and highlights its cultural influence, audience engagement and impact on brands.

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The franchise reached more than 500 million viewers in 2025, generated over 438 billion viewing minutes, and recorded a 47 per cent year-on-year increase in engagement across its six language editions, as per the press release.

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Makers on the show

Commenting on the milestone, Mahesh Shetty, Head - Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said in a statement, "Over the last two decades, Bigg Boss has consistently reinvented itself, growing in scale, engagement and cultural relevance with every season. This festive season marks our biggest milestone yet as six editions come together across languages, making it the biggest-ever celebration of the show."

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Bhaskar Ramesh, Head - Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar, said the franchise continues to command unmatched audience attention.

"In a landscape of fragmented audience attention, especially during the festive season, Bigg Boss acts as a powerful magnet, delivering unified attention at scale. Driven by a 47 per cent year-on-year growth in engagement, fuelled by 24/7 live feeds, billions of votes and live chats, the show transforms passive viewers into active participants," he said.

The six editions of 'Bigg Boss' will premiere from September 2026 on the JioStar television network.