/Filmmaker James Gray to be honoured with Locarno Film Festival's Career Pardo Award

James Gray has established himself as one of contemporary cinema's most respected filmmakers, crafting emotionally rich stories. The renowned director has delivered some of the best projects, including Ad Astra, The Immigrant and Two Lovers among others. Gray will be reportedly honoured with the Honorary Career Pardo Award at the Locarno Film Festival in recognition of his remarkable contribution to global cinema.

James Gray to be honoured at Locarno Film Festival

The renowned filmmaker will be honoured with a career achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera, at its upcoming 79th edition in August. James Gray will reportedly receive the award on August 9 ahead of an open-air screening of Paper Tiger on the festival’s landmark 8,000-capacity Piazza Grande.

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Two other key titles in his filmography – We Own the Night (2007) and Two Lovers (2008) – will also play in the line-up. Paper Tiger will have its North American premiere as the opening night film of the 64th New York Film Festival on September 25.

All about James Gray

Born in New York, James Gray is a renowned American film director, producer and screenwriter. In 1994, at age 25, Gray debuted his first feature film, Little Odessa, starring Tim Roth as a hitman confronted by his younger brother upon returning to his hometown, Little Odessa, a section of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. The film won the Silver Lion at the 51st Venice International Film Festival.

He has frequent works with Joaquin Phoenix (in films like The Yards, We Own the Night, and Two Lovers) and Mark Wahlberg.