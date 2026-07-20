/House of the Dragon S3E5 review: Too much talk, but the gold cloaks twist delivers

New ghost, or we call the killer, is on a spree against to kill the soldiers. But who is this person? This has to be revealed as soon as possible. But as of now, it's Ormund's hidden men in the town. The House of the Dragon season 3 episode 5 graph has gone from low to high. After the midseason episode 4, where the bar reached a peak we had been anticipating all this while, the latest episode had a few things that were more than entertaining, and other things that were not at all thrilling.

Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) continues to struggle with her feelings, her enemies, and a bankrupt kingdom that seems impossible to recover this season. Picking up from where the last episode left off, Ormund Hightower emerged as the biggest threat after he and his army took over the town of Tumbleton, which had pledged to the Queen. Meanwhile, Prince Daemon was the one who set him free, and now regrets not having set them on fire with his three dragons. But as of now, both House of Green and House of Black continue to struggle on the same bar.

What has been shown in House of the Dragon Episode 5?

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Also read: House of the Dragon season 3 episode 3 review and what's next: Rhaenyra feels the weight of the crown

For the rats in the Red Keep, there are cats now, the good part. But the other thing the palace and its queen, Rhaenyra, continue to suffer is the weight of the crown, and it’s getting unbearable for her. The re-entry we were waiting for was Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who is recovering from a stomach wound, and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), who is still struggling in the aftermath of his elopement. The episode begins with Criston Cole and his forces attempting to stop the Riverlands army and the Winter Wolves, and they are successful to an extent. But what comes ahead for them is more shocking. Rhaenyra and Daemon are already not on good terms over how the gold has been spent, as the Queen refuses to give money to the soldiers. Now, with the soldiers unpaid, there is another threat; they are being murdered by someone. But who? It seems like Ormund Hightower (James Norton) has a lot to answer for.

Still from House of the Dragon S3E5 Photograph: (X)

Long conversation with a shocking climax

Titled Unbowed and Unbent, this episode focuses more on what’s happening around Rhaenyra, things that will eventually come for her or against her. Helaena’s (Phia Saban) pregnancy is shocking for Alicent (Olivia Cooke), who only wants this baby to die in her mother’s womb before things go out of control again. Rhaenyra, who has shown mercy in the past, may only order the killing of that child. Grand Maester Orwyle (Kurt Egyiawan) has secretly delivered the tea to terminate the pregnancy, but Helaena wants this child.

To save herself and her daughter, Alicent makes a plan to run away from the palace, as the gold cloaks and the soldiers are secretly facing threats, and there aren’t many guards left for their safety. But they are caught by Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) as they were attempting to escape. The later conversation between Mysaria and Alicent will definitely hint that a shocking twist is about to happen, which may again be against the Queen only.

Still from House of the Dragon S3E5 Photograph: (X)

The 1-hour 3-minute episode is heavy on dialogue and the conspiracies happening in different parts. While some new faces and the twists and turns may confuse at times, overall, this episode builds the bar for the climax, which is now only two episodes away. It ends with Daemon watching the shocking sight of his gold cloaks being murdered, and Alicent and Helaena getting stuck in a secret passage between the walls of the palace.

Still from House of the Dragon S3E5 Photograph: (X)

If they remain trapped in that dark way, they will be considered to have eloped. While all this is happening, Aemond and Aegon are both weak; one has lost his whole kingdom, and the other has lost his power, his dragon. But as frustrating as Aegon kills the man and Aaemod fights with the group who have arrived in Harrnelall to find him gives the idea that they may be weak, but they will come off strong in the future.

This episode is heavy on words, which also makes the middle stretch feel a little boring. But it still demands attention for what it’s setting up, where things are building and where they’re heading. Aemond’s comeback is interesting, but Rhaenyra and Daemon’s new cold war is what’s really grabbing attention now, and this all happens when the threat is almost near them. And after the murder of the gold cloaks, that conflict could take a much more drastic turn. Meanwhile, Alicent and Helaena continue to pull your attention with whatever they’re doing in that room. Ormund is intimidating with big dreams (I think he will be murdered by Prince Daeron Targaryen), and Criston Cole still has to impress Alicent, but for now, he’s tired and stuck in between nowhere.