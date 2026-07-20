/Pooja Meri Jaan: Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi's film finally cleared for release after four-year delay

Pooja Meri Jaan is finally making its way to viewers after an extended delay of nearly four years. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles, the thriller's long-awaited OTT release offers the film a fresh opportunity to connect with audiences. Let's delve into which platform and when it is available to watch.

When and where can you watch Pooja Meri Jaan?

Streaming giant ZEE5 took to their social media platforms and unveiled the Hindi content slate in which Pooja Meri Jaan has also been added. Other projects part of the slate are Kambli, based on the life of former cricketer Vinod Kambli, The Scam: Leaked, Coffee King, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 with R Madhavan as host and the iconic Zee Horror Show. Other popular franchises which will be making a comeback with new seasons are Rangbaaz, Janaawar and Bakaiti.

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Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, Pooja Meri Jaan had completed shooting in August 2022. However, no update had been provided about the release since then. As of now, no release date has been provided by the makers.

Why has Pooja Meri Jaan been delayed?

In February this year, director Navjot Gulati revealed that Maddock Films (headed by Dinesh Vijan) is reportedly holding out for a higher valuation of the film and is unwilling to sell it for the prices currently being offered by streaming platforms.

The film was initially commissioned to premiere on JioCinema. However, following the platform's merger with Disney+ Hotstar, the producers were forced to shop the project elsewhere, which complicated distribution plans. The movie was considered for a theatrical release in late 2024 but was pushed into 2025 by producers to give larger projects.

All about Pooja Meri Jaan

Pooja Meri Jaan is a social-thriller film helmed by Navjot Gulati and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It revolves around Pooja (played by Mrunal Thakur), who becomes a target of a persistent and terrifying stalker, forcing her on a mission to uncover his real identity.