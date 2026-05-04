/Huma Qureshi-Rachit Singh planning a wedding this year: Report

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh have been spotted together at several events in recent months, sparking dating rumours among netizens. Now, a new report claims that the actress is planning to tie the knot with Singh later this year. While the two have not confirmed the development yet, the internet believes that wedding preparations are already underway.

Huma Qureshi-Rachit Singh to get married?

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the rumoured couple is expected to have a wedding around late 2026. "They are planning an October-end or November wedding as of now.

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The preparations have begun," a source said. "Knowing Huma she will have a good intimate wedding party and then throw a reception for the industry. May be not a lavish wedding but something that only her close friends and family will attend, followed by a big reception. As of now its most probably looking like Mumbai."

They are reportedly considering Mumbai as the likely venue for the festivities.

An intimate proposal

The buzz around their relationship intensified after the two were spotted together at a screening of Thamma and later attended Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding as a pair. They have also been spotted together at Mumbai airport.

As per Hindustan Times' earlier report, the couple got engaged in September 2025 during a private moment in the United States. "Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate proposal and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly," the source had said."

Additionally, they were also seen attending a concert by Himesh Reshammiya last year.

Who is Rachit Singh?

Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Singh is an actor and model. He moved to Delhi in 2012 before shifting base to Mumbai in 2016 to start his career in entertainment. After initially exploring modelling, he transitioned into acting and coaching, and has worked with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Gulshan Devaiah, and more.

He also appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Thamma, and was seen in the series Karmma Calling alongside Raveena Tandon.