/Zack Snyder praises Huma Qureshi's performance in Army of the Dead, calls her an 'amazing actor'



Huma Qureshi is no doubt one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood. With her versatile performances, she has won the hearts of many, including Zack Snyder. The acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker recently took to his social media to praise Qureshi and recalled their collaboration on the 2021 film Army of the Dead.

Zack Snyder praises Huma Qureshi

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Sharing a couple of pictures of the actor on Instagram, Snyder wrote that she is "one of the most amazing actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen."

Responding to the appreciation, Qureshi replied in the comment section saying, "You the best .. boss man." As soon as the post surfaced online, several celebrities commented on it, including brother Saqib Saleem, Farah Khan, and Sonali Bendre.

About Army of the Dead

Directed by Snyder, the film marked Qureshi's debut in Hollywood. The cast also featured Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and Omari Hardwick. Set in a zombie-ridden Las Vegas, the story revolves around a team of mercenaries trying to pull off a daring casino robbery during a post-apocalyptic epidemic.

The film is said to be a spiritual successor to Snyder’s 2004 Dawn of the Dead.

About Huma Qureshi's work front

She was last seen in Maharani Season 4 and Delhi Crime Season 3. The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in key roles. Set against the backdrop of 1980s Goa, it reportedly revolves around a powerful drug cartel.