/Vijay calls DMK an 'evil force' as he files nomination for TN assembly elections: We have to save Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned politician Vijay will contest two seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls for his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). Vijay, the chief of TVK, filed his nomination on Monday. He will contest from the Perambur constituency in Chennai and on Monday, appealed to the people to give an opportunity to his party TVK and vote for the party's whistle symbol on April 23.

What Vijay said

Soon after filing for nomination, Vijay greeted and addressed thousands of supporters from his open-top vehicle, saying he is here for the people. He reiterated that the DMK was an evil force.

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He said, “We have to save Tamil Nadu. Who is responsible for this plight? The evil force DMK is the reason for this situation; Stalin sir is the reason. This is a selection for the next generation. I have come here only because of you. I have thrown away my rich life and come here only to repay you. I will never lie, never deceive you.”

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He continued, “Do you want Stalin, who runs an anti-people government? Or do you want Vijay, who loves people? Please give an opportunity and vote for the whistle symbol. This should be a whistle revolution election. Is there safety in the regime of this evil force DMK? Did children have safety? Did you live peacefully? What can be done with this evil force, the DMK government, which offers no security and no employment? Shall we throw it away? Next, they will have piles of money and won't know what to do with it, so they'll give it to all of you, dreaming of winning somehow. As I said before, take everything. Take it and blow the whistle in their ears and send them away.”

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Vijay is contesting from two seats

Vijay will be contesting from Perambur and Trichy East for TVK. Vijay will face DMK's sitting MLA RD Shekar, who will contest from Perambur. In Trichy East, he is up against the sitting MLA and DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj. Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23. Counting is scheduled for May 4, while the assembly's current tenure ends on May 10.

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Vijay announced a series of key election promises, stressing his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays. Highlighting youth welfare, Vijay Vijay announced a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders.