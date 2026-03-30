/Tamil Nadu polls: Vijay alleges security lapse during campaign, writes to ECI

Shortly after kickstarting his campaign tour for the Tamil Nadu elections on Monday, (March 30), actor-politician Vijay complained of "complete absence of Police deployment and security" for his convoy in Chennai. This morning, Vijay conducted a campaign at Perambur in Chennai, which is among the two constituencies that he is contesting in. Tamil Nadu is to vote on 23rd April.

The complaint from Vijay's party alleged that there was no traffic police deployment and security arrangement for his campaign, despite it being a scheduled and approved plan.

Due to the overwhelming response and large gathering of the general public on the roads, the campaign vehicles have been rendered completely standstill. The convoy has not been able to move even from the first spot (Perambur) to the second spot (Kolathur). This has brought the entire campaign movement to a halt, it was mentioned.

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"Before performing a good deed, I wanted to start it in the presence of those who like us. I could do it from anywhere in Tamil Nadu. But we are starting at our very doorstep," Vijay told his fans and followers at Perambur. Following this, he filed his nomination to contest from Perambur.

"This lack of basic police protection and traffic regulation poses a serious risk of public safety, creates unnecessary chaos, and severely disrupts the legitimate election campaigning process of a registered political party and its leader. It also raises concerns about unequal treatment and possible administrative bias during the ongoing election process," Vijay's party alleged.

Further, the party requested the Election Commission of India to look into the matter and direct the Chennai Police to provide adequate police personnel and proper traffic management for Vijay's campaign convoy and public meetings. It was also requested that necessary action be taken against the concerned officials for failing to provide basic security and traffic arrangements during the election campaign.

A popular actor for more than three decades, Vijay and his party are making their electoral debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. A major tragedy had unfolded in September 2025, at Vijay's campaign at Karur in Tamil Nadu. The stampede there had left 41 attendees dead and many more injured.

