/List of Matches MS Dhoni missed for CSK in IPL

CSK veteran and franchise's former captain, MS Dhoni, has barely missed any matches for his IPL team to date. With him set to sit on the sidelines due to the calf strain in IPL 2026, let’s look at instances when he missed CSK’s IPL games.
MS Dhoni, 44, suffered a calf strain ahead of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. The veteran gloveman stayed back in Chennai for rehab and did not travel with the team for their season's first game.
While CSK’s official statement read that MS Dhoni would be out of action for the first two weeks, the latest report suggests that he could be on the sidelines for an extended period. Dhoni could be out of action till the end of April, missing CSK’s first six league matches this season.
MS Dhoni first missed CSK’s IPL games during the triumphant 2010 season, sitting out in three games (against Delhi, Punjab and Bengaluru) due to an elbow injury. Later, he returned to lead his side to their maiden IPL crown.
Nine years after missing out on CSK’s IPL games, MS Dhoni sat out of the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2019 due to a back spasm.
Thala also missed the marquee game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the same edition, out with a fever. He, however, did not miss a CSK match but would be unavailable for selection for the first few matches in this edition.