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List of Matches MS Dhoni missed for CSK in IPL

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 18:58 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 18:58 IST

CSK veteran and franchise's former captain, MS Dhoni, has barely missed any matches for his IPL team to date. With him set to sit on the sidelines due to the calf strain in IPL 2026, let’s look at instances when he missed CSK’s IPL games.

What happened to MS Dhoni?
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(Photograph: Others)

What happened to MS Dhoni?

MS Dhoni, 44, suffered a calf strain ahead of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. The veteran gloveman stayed back in Chennai for rehab and did not travel with the team for their season's first game.

When will Dhoni return in IPL 2026?
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(Photograph: Others)

When will Dhoni return in IPL 2026?

While CSK’s official statement read that MS Dhoni would be out of action for the first two weeks, the latest report suggests that he could be on the sidelines for an extended period. Dhoni could be out of action till the end of April, missing CSK’s first six league matches this season.

First-time missing CSK games in IPL
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First-time missing CSK games in IPL

MS Dhoni first missed CSK’s IPL games during the triumphant 2010 season, sitting out in three games (against Delhi, Punjab and Bengaluru) due to an elbow injury. Later, he returned to lead his side to their maiden IPL crown.

Next in 2019
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(Photograph: Others)

Next in 2019

Nine years after missing out on CSK’s IPL games, MS Dhoni sat out of the clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2019 due to a back spasm.

Last in 2019 as well
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(Photograph: Others)

Last in 2019 as well

Thala also missed the marquee game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the same edition, out with a fever. He, however, did not miss a CSK match but would be unavailable for selection for the first few matches in this edition.

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List of Matches MS Dhoni missed for CSK in IPL
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