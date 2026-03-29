/Tamil Nadu polls: Actor-politician Vijay to contest from 2 seats

While revealing the candidates of his party, actor-politician Vijay announced that he will be contesting the Tamil Nadu polls from two constituencies: Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. Vijay and his party TVK are making their political debut in the April 23rd Tamil Nadu polls, where their party is facing off against two major allainces: one led by the ruling DMK and another led by the Opposition AIADMK. Interestingly, Vijay's TVK has not tied up with any allies.

At an event in Chennai, Vijay introduced his party's candidates and described them as "protectors of the people". Frontlining his vision for corruption-free governance, Vijay said that MLAs must not be using their experience to loot public funds; MLAs must not indulge in illegal quarrying and mining; MLAs must not attack or confront journalists for asking questions.

An MLA is the protector of the people. I selected these candidates who will stand with the people and work at the ground level. I cant be everywhere everytime

I personally selected the candidates - our brothers and sisters. I request the people to make them our MLAs, Vijay said.

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"I am contesting in the polls only for the people and for public service... After winning, I will not misuse public funds, will not allow corruption, I will ensure women's safety, ensure Drug-free Tamil Nadu, work towards upkeep of Law and Order, will never indulge in anti-people activities," Vijay took oath along with his party's candidates. This is not an oath, this is our responsibility, he added.

Continuing his strategy of portaying the Tamil Nadu polls as one between his TVK party and the MK Stalin-led DMK, Vijay said, "This is a battle between those who wish to wipe out corruption and those who are deeply engrossed in corruption; this is a battle between good and evil."