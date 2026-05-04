/Who was Sudesh Kumar? Veteran actor passes away at 95

Sudesh Dhawan, widely known as Sudesh Kumar, a veteran actor of the Hindi film industry, passed away on May 1, 2026, at the age of 95. Known for appearing in numerous films from the 1950s to the 1970s, he had been facing health issues in the days leading up to his death.

With his lead as well as supporting roles, he remained a familiar face in the golden era of cinema.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Family confirms Kumar's demise

As per reports, Kumar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the week after experiencing breathing issues. After initial treatment, he was discharged and was receiving continued medical care at home. His family told Times of India that they honoured his wish to return home during his final days.

"At his request, we brought him back home on Thursday, where we had set up a makeshift medical unit. But he breathed his last the next morning," Kumar's wife Jaya Dhawan said.

As per reports, Kumar had suffered a brain stroke nearly two weeks prior to his death, and since then, he had been under medical supervision.

Sudesh Kumar's legacy

Born on March 17, 1931, in Peshawar, Kumar shifted to Bombay with his family at a young age. His acting journey began with Prithviraj Kapoor’s theatre group, and he made his early screen appearances in films like Paisa (1957) and Chhoti Bahen (1959).

His breakthrough role came in 1961 with Saranga, which won hearts for its music and narrative. Since then, he has worked in several films, including Bharosa (1963), Grahasti (1963), Khandan (1965), and Gopi (1970). He later shifted to supporting roles, especially in South Indian productions that were remade or adapted in Hindi.

In the 1970s, he moved to film production and has contributed to projects like Man Mandir (1970), Uljhan (1975), Badalte Rishtey, and Jaan Hatheli Pe (1987).

Kumar married Jaya Naik (later Jaya Dhawan) in 1982.

Prayer meet