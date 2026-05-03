/'I’m safe and well taken care of': Rahul Roy hits back at trolls, urges fans to ignore fake videos

Rahul Roy, best known for his role in the cult classic Aashiqui, has been making headlines for quite some time. Recently, he hit back at the online trolling and his struggles with his financial and health issues. In the latest update, the Bollywood actor has now shared a lengthy note for his fans urging them not to believe the fake videos that are asking for money.

Rahul Roy pens lengthy note for his fans

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul Roy shared two pictures in his latest post. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support. This message is for all my haters, troller and fake video makers. I'm safe and I'm well taken care by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen; I live at my sister's place. We have a lovely house in Madh, and I am deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world, mt twin brother lives in Canada, Rohit Roy."

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He further wrote, "Unfortunately due to work pressure of rohit I haven’t met rohit from almost 9 years, I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I’m not a abandoned person on road , the way fake videos are coming out is not true, my sister Hari maa and my brother in law Romeer sen have provided me with every thing please do not disturb their sanity, they are the only thing that is left to me, my problem is I like to stay, wear simple and easy things which is my personal choice, i don’t take bodyguard that’s my personal choice."

"If I sometimes travel by auto it’s easy and quick it’s my personal choice, I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me, I always think work is work that’s my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn’t come, I cannot sit and waste myself, and of-course I have to look after my personal court cases too, if anyone makes any videos and claim that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially kindly do not entertain, first check always from reliable resources @officialrahulroy @harimaapriyanka @romeersen, no others resources you should ever trust. And so far I have not given interview to any newschannel or magazine or podcaster or YouTuber. Stay positive if I get good film you will see me in the movies again till then see me in the work I am doing. I am Alive. Rahul Roy", he concluded.

Fans showcased their support for the actor in the comment section. One user wrote, "Stay strong always @officialrahulroy sir True fans are always with you no matter what. Respect your simplicity and honesty. Better days are coming. Jai Shri Ram." Another user wrote, "Love and support to you forever @officialrahulroy sir from me and from around the world." "More power to you.", wrote the third user.

Rahul Roy's viral clip leading to fans expressing concern

Recently, Roy was seen in a few reels on Instagram along with a relatively unknown content creator, enacting songs from the 1990s. As soon as the clips started to grab attention, many expressed concern about Roy’s circumstances, while some mocked the videos, calling them cringe.

Reacting to the chatter and backlash, Roy took to Instagram on Wednesday and responded to the netizens. He wrote, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened."