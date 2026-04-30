Recently, Roy was seen in a few reels on Instagram along with a relatively unknown content creator, enacting songs from the 1990s. As soon as the clips started to grab attention, many expressed concern about Roy’s circumstances, while some mocked the videos, calling them cringe.

Reacting to the chatter and backlash, Roy took to Instagram on Wednesday and responded to the netizens. He wrote, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened."

Pointing out the criticism audience is raining over him, he continued, "If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you."

"If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases." He also sought help from the users.