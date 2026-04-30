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Why is Aashiqui star Rahul Roy trending? From 90s blockbuster success to his health battles and relationship history explained

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 11:28 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 12:21 IST

1990s actor Rahul Roy is trending again. An Instagram post has put him back in the headlines. Scroll down to find out why the Aashiqui actor is grabbing attention and know everything about his professional work and dating history.

Who is Rahul Roy?
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Who is Rahul Roy?

Rahul Roy is an Indian actor who has worked in numerous projects but hasn't found his footing after the initial years of success. Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 film Aashiqui had made him an overnight sensation. He continued to act in films like Junoon, Gumraah in the 1990s following his sucess but faded away as offers dried up in subsequent years. The actor left Bollywood briefly due to personal choices.

Why is he in news?
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Why is he in news?

Recently, Roy was seen in a few reels on Instagram along with a relatively unknown content creator, enacting songs from the 1990s. As soon as the clips started to grab attention, many expressed concern about Roy’s circumstances, while some mocked the videos, calling them cringe.

Reacting to the chatter and backlash, Roy took to Instagram on Wednesday and responded to the netizens. He wrote, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened."

Pointing out the criticism audience is raining over him, he continued, "If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you."

"If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases." He also sought help from the users.

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke

While shooting for the film, LAC: Live the battle in Kargil in 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke, which caused him to face financial issues at the time and put him out of work for months.

All about his viral videos
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(Photograph: Instagram)

All about his viral videos

His viral videos feature Roy lip-syncing some of his hit songs, such as “Aashiqui.” One of his viral reels also features his collab with his fan, which quickly gained attention and went viral, with audiences sharing a wide range of opinions around it.

Aashiqui gave Roy a spotlight
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(Photograph: X)

Aashiqui gave Roy a spotlight

Roy shot to stardom in 1990 after he made his debut in the romantic musical blockbuster Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Alongside Anu Aggarwal, the actor garnered immense popularity and became an overnight sensation, making the film a massive commercial success in his career.

His dating history
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(Photograph: Instagram)

His dating history

Roy always kept his private life quiet. According to some reports, he once dated Pooja Bhatt, daughter of Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister of Alia Bhatt. He also made headlines for his rumoured relationship with Manisha Koirala. After several failed relationships, Rahul finally met former Indian model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar, and the two tied the knot in 2000. After 14 years of marriage, the couple separated and later divorced.

Winner of Bigg Boss season 1
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(Photograph: X)

Winner of Bigg Boss season 1

Did you know that Rahul Roy was the winner of the popular TV show Bigg Boss Season 1? The debut season was hosted by Arshad Warsi. Rahul’s victory marked the beginning of the iconic series and drew a vast audience with his strategic gameplay.

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