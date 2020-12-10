'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy to play stroke victim in next film after suffering from brain stroke

Actor Rahul Roy recently suffered a stroke on the sets of his upcoming project. He is getting better on his health front but incidentally the actor is set to play a stroke victim in his next project which is also called ‘Stroke’. Can there be any more similarity?

Sharing a post on his health update, ‘Aashiqui’ actor Rahul Roy wrote, “Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital Will be back soon. Love you all Rahul Roy #rahulroy.”

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, director Nitin Kumar Gupta said that Rahul Roy was taken home by his sister on Monday, and will continue speech therapy. Their next film together, titled Sayonee, will release in December.

Nitin said, “This will be his first release after the stroke and while other producers might be hesitant to work with him for a while, I plan to launch my next with him in February. It’s a murder mystery titled Stroke. Coincidentally, the film’s protagonist, played by Rahul, witnesses a murder but is unable to name the murderer because he has suffered a stroke. We are mixing reality with fiction.”

Rahul was shooting for ‘LAC - Live The Battle’, when he suffered the stroke. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai.