'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy health update: I am recovering, will be back soon

‘Aashiqui’ actor Rahul Roy gave an update about his health on his Instagram account. Thanking fans for all the good wishes, he said he is recovering and will be back soon.



''I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all -- Rahul Roy," the 52-year-old actor wrote. He also shared a video in which he can be seen standing and smiling with his family members.

Last week, Roy suffered a brain stroke on the sets while he was shooting for his forthcoming film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil. The film is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati. Rahul is playing the role of a Major in the film. 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy is suffering from Aphasia post brain stroke: Report

Actor Sunil Shetty was quick to send his good wishes," U Rahul ... our prayers with you... sending you lots of luv and positive energy." he commented on the same post.