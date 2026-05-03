/Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana responds to infidelity criticism, says ‘It’s a family film’

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to hit theatres this month. Since its announcement, social media has been flooded with speculation around its theme, and the actor has finally addressed the film’s intent.

It also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has sparked a discussion on the internet about whether it reinforces stereotypes around extramarital relationships.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Khurrana reacts to the infidelity buzz

During its trailer launch event, Khurrana responded, saying that the narrative has been misunderstood. "Yeh film inn charun ke beech mein kya chal raha hai uspe hai. At the same time, I think yeh jo mera role hai Prajapati Pandey ka… He is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, uska moral Compass bilkul correct hai (The film is about what happens between the four characters… At the same time, I think my character, Prajapati Pandey, is a green flag. He is a complete green flag, his moral compass is absolutely right)," he said.

He further added, "We are not promoting infidelity because it's a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching this film; it's a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There’s nothing like that at all)."

Rakul Preet Singh also supported the film’s positioning, stating, "Yeh ek comedy of errors hai. Aur comedy of error toh yahan par kai logun ke saath hota hoga… Toh aap bhi relate karenge zaroor (This is a comedy of errors. And such mix-ups happen with many people… so you’ll definitely be able to relate to it)."

About the film

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and backed by T-Series and B.R. Studios, the film has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some users have hopes that it would address problematic tropes, others think it has "another infidelity-based storyline."