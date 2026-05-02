Bollywood is back with another husband centric story. After creating a strong buzz with the songs, teaser and poster, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do have now released the film’s trailer, giving audiences a closer look at the chaotic life of Prajapati Pandey, who has a wife and not just one girlfriend, but two. How he will get out this chaotic situation makes the rest of the story.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, the romantic comedy is directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for his films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, has again came up with a story that has the hero stuck in the women. This time, there is a wife and two girlfriends,

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do trailer out

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Bringing back the madness of the beloved “Pativerse” with double the confusion and triple the comedy, the makers unveiled the trailer at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai, in the presence of the star cast, director, producers and the entire team.

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The trailer introduces revolves around Prajapati Pandey, a simple forest officer, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who has a good job and a wife (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) to love. But his life takes a hilarious turn when his good deed lands him in the middle of complete chaos.

What begins as Prajapati trying to help out a female friend soon snowballs into a web of lies, suspicion, accidental run-ins, and impossible situations, leaving him stuck between not one, not two, but three women played by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. From hilarious wildlife encounters and emotional drama to complete comic confusion, the trailer promises an entertainer packed with humour, heart, and nonstop madness.

The film also features a talented supporting cast including Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza, and Durgesh Kumar.

Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series present, a T-Series Films and B R Studios Production, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra.