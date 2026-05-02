/After Shekhar Kapur, Lagaan filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker takes charge as director of 57th IFFI

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as the Festival Director for the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India. He is known for directing films like Lagaan, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar.

Ashutosh Gowariker appointed as the 57th director

Gowariker will take over the role from Shekhar Kapur, who previously led the 55th and 56th editions of the festival. The event is held in Goa every year and is said to be one of Asia’s most popular cinematic gatherings.

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The ministry, in its official statement, said, "Shri Gowariker is an acclaimed filmmaker with a distinguished contribution to Indian cinema. His association with IFFI spans several decades, reflecting his deep engagement with the evolution of cinematic arts and international film culture."

Gowariker expresses gratitude

Expressing his gratitude, the filmmaker said, "It gives me immense pride and joy to serve as the Festival Director for the prestigious 57th International Film Festival of India, Goa. I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival. From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema."

He further added, "To carry forward the legacy that has been created, nurtured, and expanded over the decades since 1952 by innumerable festival teams, is a great honour, accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Government of Goa."

About the International Film Festival of India