/Siddharth Anand urges fans not to share leaked images of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from King; says 'team is working round the clock'



King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With shooting currently underway, several clips from the sets have been circulating online. Recently, a video featuring Khan and Deepika Padukone went viral across social media.

The clip, reportedly shot in an international location, prompted director Siddharth Anand to respond strongly to the visuals.

Siddharth Anand reacts to leaked images of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

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Urging fans not to share leaked footage from the set, Anand posted a note on X asking them to refrain from circulating clips from King. He added that the team is working around the clock to deliver the best cinematic experience.

“REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING,” Anand shared a note on X.

His statement came after clips of SRK and Deepika from South Africa surfaced online. In the leaked visuals, Deepika is seen in a breezy printed dress, while Khan wears a white and black striped shirt with blue trousers and sports grey hair.

What do we know about the King so far?

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the movie marks King Khan and Anand's reunion after they delivered the superhit Pathaan, which was also the actor's comeback film after a few years of hiatus. The movie is also extra special as it marks SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut and her first on-screen collaboration with her superstar father.

The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma.