/Shah Rukh Khan's King to feature large-scale action sequence; 10 Russian fighters join shoot

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film King has recently been making headlines due to its massive scale, and now the latest reports have sent fans to frenzy after claiming that the project is expected to feature a fight sequence with 10 professional Russian fighters.

SRK to headline a large-scale fight sequence?

It is said that the fight sequence will be shot at Golden Tobacco Studios, and reportedly, the production team has built an elaborate set resembling an old, abandoned mill.

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Directed by Siddharth Anand, the one-week shooting is expected to begin on March 23. The makers are reportedly focused on bringing a gritty, grounded tone, along with realistic combat choreography.

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According to a report by Mid Day, "It’s one of the most elaborate action stretches planned for the film. The stunts designed are gritty and realistic, and the stunt artists have been prepping for the past few weeks."

Additionally, the film is also set to feature a grand dance sequence, which is planned to be filmed next month. "It’s designed as a big moment in the film - visually striking and mounted on a scale that complements the larger-than-life tone of King," the report further added.

About King

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the Siddharth Anand directorial also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film is gearing up to be one of the most ambitious projects of SRK.

The makers are yet to release further details about the plot of the movie.