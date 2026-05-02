/Shah Rukh Khan’s Wankhede controversy: Ex-ACP reveals what really happened during 2012 clash

Shah Rukh Khan's clash at Wankhede Stadium in 2012 created a massive buzz at the time in both cricket and Bollywood industries. Now, after more than a decade, fresh details have emerged about the controversy. Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Iqbal Shaikh, who was on duty that night, has recently opened up about why the situation went out of control.

Former ACP recalls the incident

During an interaction with Subhojit Ghosh, Shaikh revealed that he was present at the stadium when the situation began to escalate. "It was more of a miscommunication involving Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials. I was the divisional ACP of the area where Wankhede Stadium falls, which is why I was present there," he said. "When I reached the main gate, an MCA colleague informed me that Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya (Shah Rukh Khan was creating a scene). By then, the match had ended, most people had left, and even a few floodlights had been switched off."

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As per Shaikh, it started as a small disagreement but within no time turned into a heated argument.

He further explained, "Shah Rukh Khan and some children with him were playing on one side. A security guard objected and blew a whistle, which upset him. There was some exchange of words, and then MCA officials also intervened. The argument became heated, and the atmosphere was worsening when I stepped in…"

Shaikh added that his immediate focus was to defuse the tension. "I immediately escorted Shah Rukh out of the stadium to prevent the situation from escalating further. I told him directly, 'Sir, please step outside.' Otherwise, things could have worsened unnecessarily."

What was the incident?

The 2012 controversy began after the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. Several post-match photos and videos showed Shah Rukh Khan in a heated verbal exchange with stadium staff.

At the time, the Mumbai Cricket Association had accused SRK of attempting to access the playing area and misbehaving with security personnel. A police complaint was also filed against the actor.

However, he had denied these allegations and claimed that he reacted only after children, including his own, were allegedly mishandled.

When SRK opened up about the matter

Years later, during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, he said, "Yes I was very angry and upset. My kids were there and I thought someone… Maybe they had a rule, that hatao yaha se. I told him, these are our kids and we are taking them. I just said this. There was a person there who said a word which I, as a Delhi person, felt like it was an abusive word. Even though the same word in Marathi is also rude. Thoda sa religious, galat tha woh (It was religious, it was wrong). I then lost my cool, main pagal hogaya and I went to hit him."

The Mumbai Cricket Association had barred him from entering Wankhede Stadium for five years; however, the ban was lifted after around three years.