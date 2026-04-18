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  • /Shah Rukh Khan reacts as the Academy revisits his Om Shanti Om iconic speech, says 'Feel like the king of the world'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts as The Academy shares iconic Om Shanti Om scene, says: 'Feel like the king of the world'

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 13:48 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 13:48 IST
Shah Rukh Khan reacts as The Academy shares iconic Om Shanti Om scene, says: 'Feel like the king of the world'

Picture of Shah Rukh Khan Photograph: (Left image (AFP) & Right image (X))

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Shah Rukh Khan reacts after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared his iconic Om Shanti Om speech. The clip has sparked nostalgia among the actor and his fans and has brought the beloved Bollywood moment back into the global spotlight.

With his global popularity, Shah Rukh Khan is once again in the spotlight after the Academy shared a snippet from one of his most iconic films, Om Shanti Om. The actor was quick to respond to the honour, as the Oscars’ official handle praised his stellar performance as Om. Here’s how King Khan reacted to the buzz.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts as the Academy remembers him

On Friday, April 17, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reshared a clip of Khan's one of his most famous dialogues from his film, Om Shanti Om, and his career too.

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In the famous scene, Khan's character says, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki sazish ki hai. Kehte hain, kisi dil ko shiddat se chaho toh puri Kaynat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” (They say if you desire someone with such intensity, every particle in the universe has conspired to bring you closer to me. They say that if you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe begins to conspire to help you achieve it.)

After Acacemy shared the post, it quickly caught the eyes of King Khan, who stepped forward to accept the honour. He also added a sweet note to his story.

‘’Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha," he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the Academy Photograph: (Instagram)

Fans' reactions to the viral moment

As the video started to buzz, fans couldn't help but react in their own unique ways. One fan wrote, "My favourite of all time." Another user jotted, "KING for a reason." One more fan of Khan expressed the moment where he wrote, "Oscar honours the world's biggest superstar's one of the most iconic monologues."

About Om Shanti Om

Helmed by Farah Khan, the blockbuster film stars Khan as Om, Deepika Padukone as Shantipriya, Arjun Rampal, and many more. The narrative follows Om Prakash Makhija, a junior artist who loves superstar Shantipriya. After he and Shanti are murdered by her husband, Mukesh Mehra, in a studio fire, Om is reincarnated as superstar Om Kapoor and avenges their deaths.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After making a record-shattering comeback with Pathaan and Jawan, Khan is all set for his next project, King, scheduled to hit the screens on 24th December. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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