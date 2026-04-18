Shah Rukh Khan reacts as The Academy shares iconic Om Shanti Om scene, says: 'Feel like the king of the world'

With his global popularity, Shah Rukh Khan is once again in the spotlight after the Academy shared a snippet from one of his most iconic films, Om Shanti Om. The actor was quick to respond to the honour, as the Oscars’ official handle praised his stellar performance as Om. Here’s how King Khan reacted to the buzz.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts as the Academy remembers him

On Friday, April 17, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reshared a clip of Khan's one of his most famous dialogues from his film, Om Shanti Om, and his career too.

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In the famous scene, Khan's character says, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki sazish ki hai. Kehte hain, kisi dil ko shiddat se chaho toh puri Kaynat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” (They say if you desire someone with such intensity, every particle in the universe has conspired to bring you closer to me. They say that if you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe begins to conspire to help you achieve it.)

After Acacemy shared the post, it quickly caught the eyes of King Khan, who stepped forward to accept the honour. He also added a sweet note to his story.

‘’Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha," he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to the Academy Photograph: (Instagram)

Fans' reactions to the viral moment

As the video started to buzz, fans couldn't help but react in their own unique ways. One fan wrote, "My favourite of all time." Another user jotted, "KING for a reason." One more fan of Khan expressed the moment where he wrote, "Oscar honours the world's biggest superstar's one of the most iconic monologues."

About Om Shanti Om

Helmed by Farah Khan, the blockbuster film stars Khan as Om, Deepika Padukone as Shantipriya, Arjun Rampal, and many more. The narrative follows Om Prakash Makhija, a junior artist who loves superstar Shantipriya. After he and Shanti are murdered by her husband, Mukesh Mehra, in a studio fire, Om is reincarnated as superstar Om Kapoor and avenges their deaths.

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