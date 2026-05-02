/Raja Shivaji box office: How much did Riteish Deshmukh starrer earn on day 1?

The historical action drama Raja Shivaji, co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, was released in cinemas on May 1. Based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire, features the Bollywood actor in the titular role alongside a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. Let's delve in to know how much money did numbers make at the box office on day 1.

Raja Shivaji box office report day 1

As per the report of Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji has collected a net of Rs 11.35 crore, and the gross collections are Rs 13.51 crore. The occupancy for this film has been recorded as 32.3%. The report suggests that the film ran across 6192 shows nationwide and maintained a steady collection for evening and night shows as well.

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Raja Shivaji review

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, "Shot and made with pure and good feelings, Riteish's movie grips your attention in the second half. The ruthlessness, brutality and bloodshed are a lot and could be a little less. In the end, the movie has a cameo by Salman Khan, where you see him and Riteish as Sambhaji fighting, giving the feeling that I'm watching the climax of some action movie."

"Performance-wise, Riteish holds your attention with his committed performance. But surely, not his finest. He manages to convey his feelings that he had with the historical figure, even if the script lacks them. The supporting cast also contributes effectively. Sanjay Dutt's 2.0 version as a rowdy villain again impresses. Vidya Balan knows how to play with her emotions, and she, with her Began Jaan aura, has again given a win-win performance. Abhishek Bachchan did his best in the role of the warrior, but the character didn’t suit him."

All about Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. It is produced by Genelia Deshmikh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, and Fardeen Khan, among others.