/Priyadarshan breaks silence on alleged rift between Akshay Kumar and Tabu over Bhooth Bangla: 'I decide what to keep...'

Akshay Kumar and Tabu were recently seen in Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which was loved by fans. However, after the release of the film, rumours surfaced on social media claiming that the actress was upset after portions of her role were allegedly trimmed, leading to less screen time.

Some reports also hinted at a rift between her and the film’s team, particularly Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan.

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Priyadarshan reacts to rumours

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan clarified the buzz, saying the rumours are not true. "I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news," he said. "I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but yet, some are trying to spread negativity. Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film."

Was Akshay Kumar involved in the decision?

He also stated that Akshay Kumar had no role in trimming Tabu’s scenes. "Also, Akshay didn’t ask me to edit any part; he never does. I do my work with honesty, and every actor comes and sees the film before the release. Whoever is spreading such rumours should be ashamed," he added.

Priyadarshan on Tabu’s role

During another interview, Priyadarshan had shared about the significance of Tabu’s role. "She looks as beautiful in it as she did in Virasat (1997). Without Tabu’s character, there’s no logic in the story," he told Mid-Day.

The filmmaker and Tabu have also worked together in films such as Kaalapani, Virasat, Hera Pheri, and Snegithiye.

About Bhooth Bangla