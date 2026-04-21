/Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari to star in Sooraj Barjatya’s next family entertainer; release date inside

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are all set to star in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming directorial venture, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The makers have officially announced the update on social media on April 21. The family entertainer is set to hit theatres at the end of this year.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya announcement

Rajshri Productions announced the film on Instagram in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films. The official statement read, "We Have An Announcement!! This November, Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, brings to the BIG screen a family entertainer directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya titled - 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari a Himesh Reshammiya musical. In theatres 27th November 2026 - Save the date."

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This film marks the return of Barjatya as a director four years after Uunchai, which earned him the National Award for Best Director.

"#SoorajBarjatya brings his next BIG Screen Family Entertainer #YehPremMolLiya starring @ayushmannk and @sharvari, a @realhimesh musical! In Theatres - 27th November 2026. Save The Date!," the caption of the post read.

Khurrana as Prem

In this film, Khurrana is expected to step into the role of Prem, a character that has been closely associated with Barjatya's films.

The director is known for delivering some classic family films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Vivaah.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya also reunites Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya, who last worked together on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

Khurrana on collaborating with Barjatya

Khurrana had earlier opened up about working with Barjatya during an interview with News18 Showsha. "It was a part of my bucket list to work with sir. He’s a very noble man," the actor said. "I touch his feet whenever I meet him. He gives that kind of a vibe, and I want to give that energy back to him as a student of cinema. The best part is that he’s a master of cinema, but he still believes that he’s a student, which is really beautiful."

Barjatya had also spoken up about his creative process, saying, "I have this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, Maine Pyar Kiya; it’s still the same. As a creator, it’s not about how much box office (numbers) it will do; it’s about whether you’re able to connect or not with that thought or scene."