LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /New OTT Releases this week (May 4-10, 2026): Citadel Season 2, Thank You Next, Dacoit- 7 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT Releases this week (May 4-10, 2026): Citadel Season 2, Thank You Next, Dacoit- 7 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 04, 2026, 09:45 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 09:45 IST

This week’s OTT releases offer a mix of stories, ranging from crime investigations to romantic dramas. Several new titles are making their way, along with a few original series returning with higher stakes. 

New OTT Releases this week (May 4-10, 2026)
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

New OTT Releases this week (May 4-10, 2026)

This week's OTT lineup offers something for every type of viewer. Whether you are a keen watcher of lighthearted entertainers or gripping thrillers. Scroll down to see the list and organise your upcoming week accordingly.

Citadel Season 2
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Citadel Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 6, 2026

The most acclaimed action show returns with Priyanka Chopra as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane. In the second instalment, they face a new, terrifying threat and work to rebuild the shattered spy agency.

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek Season 2
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 7, 2026

This is a Danish crime series that focuses on the reunion of detectives Naia Thulin and Mark Hess, who are on a mission to investigate the murder of a 41-year-old woman, which is linked to an unsolved, decades-old high school killing.

Lukkhe
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Lukkhe

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 8, 2026

Directed by Himank Gaur, the series features a star-studded cast including Palak Tiwari, King, Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and more. Set in Chandigarh, the show delves into the high-stakes world of rap culture, gang rivalries, and drug-related crime.

Thank You, Next: Season 3
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Thank You, Next: Season 3

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 8, 2026

The Turkish romantic drama returns with Serenay Sarıkaya as Leyla, who struggles navigating life, love, and self-discovery on her own terms following a deep, challenging relationship.

No Place to Be Single
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

No Place to Be Single

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 8, 2026

The romantic comedy film follows Alisa Benetti, a single mother who is trying her best to resist intense societal pressure to marry. Her life gets turned upside down when a wealthy newcomer, Charles Bingley, arrives and pulls her into a mess.

My Dearest Assassin
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

My Dearest Assassin

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 7, 2026

The Thai romantic action film stars Baifern-Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul and Thanapob Leeratanakachorn. It follows the life story of a young woman with a rare blood type who trains to fight back alongside her assassin love interest against a common foe.

Dacoit
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Dacoit

Where to watch: TBA
Release Date: May 8, 2026

Shaneil Deo's action thriller features Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, and Anurag Kashyap. The story follows a story of a man who is convicted for a crime he didn't commit, owing to a betrayal by his better half. It also stars Prakash Raj.

Trending Photo

West Bengal Election Results 2026: If BJP wins, who will be CM? Full list of top contenders
8

West Bengal Election Results 2026: If BJP wins, who will be CM? Full list of top contenders

BJP in Bengal? What it could mean for stock markets
7

BJP in Bengal? What it could mean for stock markets

A new era for Bengal? What a BJP government means for West Bengal’s economic future
7

A new era for Bengal? What a BJP government means for West Bengal’s economic future

When did Vijay and Trisha first meet? Timeline of their off screen friendship
9

When did Vijay and Trisha first meet? Timeline of their off screen friendship

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Inside Vijay’s love story with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam
6

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Inside Vijay’s love story with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam