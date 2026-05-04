/New OTT Releases this week (May 4-10, 2026): Citadel Season 2, Thank You Next, Dacoit- 7 movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week’s OTT releases offer a mix of stories, ranging from crime investigations to romantic dramas. Several new titles are making their way, along with a few original series returning with higher stakes.
This week's OTT lineup offers something for every type of viewer. Whether you are a keen watcher of lighthearted entertainers or gripping thrillers. Scroll down to see the list and organise your upcoming week accordingly.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 6, 2026
The most acclaimed action show returns with Priyanka Chopra as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane. In the second instalment, they face a new, terrifying threat and work to rebuild the shattered spy agency.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 7, 2026
This is a Danish crime series that focuses on the reunion of detectives Naia Thulin and Mark Hess, who are on a mission to investigate the murder of a 41-year-old woman, which is linked to an unsolved, decades-old high school killing.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Directed by Himank Gaur, the series features a star-studded cast including Palak Tiwari, King, Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and more. Set in Chandigarh, the show delves into the high-stakes world of rap culture, gang rivalries, and drug-related crime.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 8, 2026
The Turkish romantic drama returns with Serenay Sarıkaya as Leyla, who struggles navigating life, love, and self-discovery on her own terms following a deep, challenging relationship.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 8, 2026
The romantic comedy film follows Alisa Benetti, a single mother who is trying her best to resist intense societal pressure to marry. Her life gets turned upside down when a wealthy newcomer, Charles Bingley, arrives and pulls her into a mess.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 7, 2026
The Thai romantic action film stars Baifern-Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul and Thanapob Leeratanakachorn. It follows the life story of a young woman with a rare blood type who trains to fight back alongside her assassin love interest against a common foe.
Where to watch: TBA
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Shaneil Deo's action thriller features Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, and Anurag Kashyap. The story follows a story of a man who is convicted for a crime he didn't commit, owing to a betrayal by his better half. It also stars Prakash Raj.