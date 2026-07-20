/The Odyssey effect? Christopher Nolan's directorial puts Morocco in the global spotlight, boosts tourism hopes

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was released in cinemas on July 17 and is making waves not only at the box office but also in the travel industry. Filmed across some of Morocco's most breathtaking landscapes, the film has drawn international attention to the country's rich history and scenery, with a hope of a tourism boost.

The Odyssey's effect for Morocco's tourism sector

Just two days after the worldwide release of The Odyssey, Morocco is already the topic of discussion globally, where several key sequences were shot across the country. The film showcases Morocco's cinematic appeal, highlighting its natural beauty and historic architecture as stand-ins for the ancient world. As audiences marvel at the sweeping visuals, many are becoming curious about the real-life locations where key scenes were filmed, creating renewed interest in the country's cultural and historical attractions.

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According to production information released by NBC Universal and industry publications, The Odyssey was filmed across five countries: Morocco, Greece, Italy, Iceland and Scotland. Morocco, however, plays a particularly prominent role, serving as the backdrop for the recreation of the ancient city of Troy and several pivotal scenes in the story.

Several publications released specialised travel guides highlighting how Morocco’s undulating sand dunes and historic sites brought Homer's epic to life. The Moroccan government heavily subsidises these massive productions, aiming to cement the country as a premier global hub for international filmmakers and boost long-term tourism numbers.

All about The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's 3,000-year-old poem. The epic stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and others that follow the story of Odysseus' perilous 10-year journey home to Ithaca following the Trojan War.