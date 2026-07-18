/Two, three, or even more: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is out, but how long will his fans have to wait for his next movie?

There is a film, then there's a Christopher Nolan film. After building anticipation for years, The Odyssey is finally out, and this time, the Oscar-winning director has, for the first time, directed a period piece. His newest film stars a gamut of stars: the movie has Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, all Hollywood A-listers, and is based on Homer's epic.

The movie is out now, and it has opened with outstanding reviews. But now what? While The Odyssey will be in discussion for years, at least this year, until the award season. But what about Nolan? How much longer will his fans have to wait before his next movie?

The way Nolan has brought the movie to life takes a lot of dedication, time, and management. While this movie has been shot entirely on IMAX cameras, every detail of the movie, including its technical aspects of the movie, is always on the next level.

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Bringing the Greek epic to life with the perfect shots required a lot of effort. But now that the movie is out, the question is how long the director's fans have to wait to watch his next creation. And Nolan has himself answered this question, and the least waiting time here is at least three years.

During an interview with Today, when he was asked whether this pattern of releasing movies would continue, when asked if it would be “another three years” before his next release, he replied, “Oh, at least.”

The film is Nolan’s first since Oppenheimer, which earned the director his first-ever Oscar. Released in 2023, it is now 2026. It took him three years to make The Odyssey. Before this, the release pattern of his movies was: Dunkirk in 2017, three years before that it was Interstellar (2014), and then three years later it was Tenet (2020).

Filming a movie is not an easy task, and filming a Nolan film is obviously not an easy one. From climbing the mountains, to beaches, and then going into caves.

The Odyssey is being called Nolan's best work to date, and a lot of effort has gone into it. This is the first time shot entirely on IMAX 70 millimetre film, and not only this, but he has donned the hat of director, producer, and screenwriter of the period drama.

Saying that he had pushed his limits, he added,“I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody’s stamina, I think. I mean, it’s ‘The Odyssey,’ of course it should be difficult.''