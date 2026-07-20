/Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan attend India vs England ODI at Lord's; Haiwaan actors' looks go viral

On Sunday, several celebrities were spotted attending the India vs England ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, including Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Their stylish and elegant appearances quickly grabbed attention on social media, and visuals from the match went viral.

The deciding ODI between India and England took place on July 19, and the presence of several Bollywood personalities made it a star-studded affair. Saif was accompanied by his son Taimur. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were also spotted in the stands.

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Photos and videos of the celebrities watching the match soon flooded social media, with fans sharing glimpses of the high-profile gathering.

Saif and Akshay's looks grab attention

Saif was seen attentively following the proceedings from the stands, but it was his attire that caught the attention of fans online. The Haiwaan actor wore an Old Wykehamist tie, the official alumni tie of Winchester College, one of England's most prestigious schools. In the UK, wearing an old school tie is said to be a symbol of heritage and tradition.

Akshay, meanwhile, sparked a buzz for his striking new appearance. Dressed in a white and beige outfit, the actor was seen with a thick grey beard paired with dark hair. Several clips also showed him chatting with Saif and enjoying the tense moments of the match.

Another viral moment between the two actors that went viral came after the game when Akshay appeared to stumble while walking. The light-hearted incident left Saif and Taimur laughing.

Kriti Sanon was also among the celebrity guests at Lord's. She attended the match with her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia.

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