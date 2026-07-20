/'World wants me to die': Bryan Johnson says people rejoiced in his autoimmune disease diagnosis

Bryan Johnson, who has said that he is trying to beat death, has revealed the one therapy he regrets using towards this endeavour. Speaking to Doctor Mike on YouTube, he shared that he experienced "the worst outcome using human growth hormone." He said, "We were repeating a study that was done for thymus rejuvenation, so the gland responsible for the immune system." Johnson shared they did "100 days of human growth hormone, 0.6, 1.8 IU was the dose." MRIs showed that his thymus had regenerated by seven years using the therapy. However, it proved to be "pretty disastrous" for his body.

"I had intracranial pressure increase, and I had my blood glucose was messed up," he said. Johnson also talked about being diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis. A few days ago, he shared that his "stomach is eating itself" because of the condition. “AIG causes irreversible damage: nutritional deficiency, anaemia, and over a long horizon, elevated cancer risk," Johnson wrote. He added that AIG can only be managed and not treated.

Also Read: Biohacker Bryan Johnson plans to reset his cells using AI after being diagnosed with autoimmune disease

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People want to “see me die”

The 48-year-old revealed that the world sought pleasure in his pain. In a lengthy post, he claimed that "the world wants me to die". He wrote, "My incurable disease diagnosis became global news. It was omnipresent on social media, and 1,900 articles were written in a matter of days. Many were saddened. However, joy dominated the commentary."

He said people wanted to see him fail, pointing to "schadenfreude, the pleasure of another's failure." Johnson said some people have a special place in their hearts "that loves to see others fail, especially when that person’s presence threatens their own psychological stability in some way or helps them feel better about themselves."

He equated his case with that of "Gilgamesh", a character in an ancient poem, the Epic of Gilgamesh. “This was the first story ever written down, 4,000 years ago. Gilgamesh sought eternal life after losing someone he loved, only to have the plant of youth stolen by a serpent as he bathed. Leaving him to accept his mortality."